The original site of TomorrowWorld as it was presented in 2014 and 2015 is coming back into the rave family thanks to Imagine Music Festival. For the past seven years, the festival was held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Due to “several challenges and set-backs” at the Speedway, it will now take place at Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills on Sept. 18-20, considering any festivals are allowed to go on in September.

We are thrilled about the new site and still in awe of it’s majesty, beauty and splendor. This site has a rich history with the electronic music community and the perfect home for Imagine Festival. Driving in makes you feel as though you are entering into a fairytale and we are excited for a new opportunity to transport you into an immersive experience, forged in nature.

Of course we all remember the catastrophic edition of TomorrowWorld in 2015, when torrential rains closed the festival to everyone but Dreamland attendees and forced thousands to walk in cold and rain on unpaved roads to find shelter, while ride shares were extorting those with no other option.

Imagine lists a number of improvements to the site that should help to make sure no such fate befalls this festival as well:

Newly paved roads for dependability and accessibility

Car Camping and RV Camping (primitive camping available as well)

Day Parking on site

Uber & Lyft (Rideshare) drop off and pick up on site

On site Shuttle Pick up and Drop off

Great communication and coordination with city officials to ensure a smooth arrival and departure

Condensed site plan for your convenience

Imagine Music Festival is 18+. Tickets for the three-day weekend start at $169 (general admission) and $269 (VIP). For more ticket information, visit www.imaginefestival.com.

We are thrilled to officially announce the new home of Imagine Festival is the breathtaking Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills, Atlanta Georgia. Join together again on Sept. 18th-20th, 2020! #ImagineNation #IMF2020 For more info and tickets visit: https://t.co/KofFJ72fRf pic.twitter.com/H4HE7Mtig5 — IMAGINEFESTIVAL.com (@imaginemusicfes) April 16, 2020

