The sixth album by Lady Gaga — Chromatica — has finally bared its teeth with a full tracklist and thus, confirmed all the rumored producers we we hoping for.





Chromatica is every dance lover’s fantasy, with productions from Skrillex, Bloodpop, Axwell, Madeon, Tchami and more. Collaboration wise, Lady Gaga also pulls in big names, Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John.

Gaga previously pushed back the album’s drop date:

This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.

Just taking in the tracklist and collaborators alone, this is going to be absolutely magnificent!

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

