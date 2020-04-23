triple j Gives Out Free Stems from Flume, Tame Impala, and More for #DIYSupergroup Challenge

Running out of things to do in quarantine? Exhausted all your original ideas and need a break?





Earlier this week, triple j announced their #DIYSupergroup challenge, making stems, samples, and more from the likes of Tame Impala, Flume, Tash Sultana, The Jungle Giants, Middle Kids, Amy Shark, Tkay Maidza and G Flip up for grabs.

There is a catch — you can only use these recordings for this competition and exclusively on triplejunearthed.com.

To get started, you’ll need to download the samples and loops here. Then, you’ll create your track using the samples from at least three of the artists included.

After you’ve finished making your tune, you can upload it to your triple j Unearthed artist page by midnight AEST /7am PT on Sunday, May 17. Make sure to include #DIYSupergroup in the title so triple j can find it.

The winner will have their track played all over the airwaves!