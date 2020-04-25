Quarantine just got better, because we’re celebrating the return of Jamie xx with an all-new Essential Mix, out now via BBC Radio 1.





Host Pete Tong intros the extravagant two hour mix, marking Jamie xx’s first solo music in five years and his first Essential Mix since 2011. It’s safe to say this mix has captured much of the dance world’s attention today as we all pause what we’re doing to listen.

Eclectic as ever, Jamie xx mixes in his own tunes as well as choice selects from Philip Glass, DJ Technics, Koreless and more, plus stunning IDs we can’t wait to be fully revealed.

The producer recently updated fans with his new release “Idontknow” —

I made Idontknow as an outlet for my frustration over not being able to finish any music for a while. I tried to be less precious with my ideas and just let go. I then watched this translate onto the dance floor when I started playing it out last year. Now, we can’t go out to dance and we need an outlet more than ever, I hope you dance to it at home and let go for a moment.

With Jamie xx, this is as essential as it gets! Listen to the full mix below and see the tracklist here.

Jamie xx – BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix 2020

Photo via Rukes.com