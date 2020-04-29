It will be just under a month this Friday since Marshmello last released a new song when he releases his new new song with Halsey, “Be Kind.” This is definitely one of those collaborations that has been talked about for a long time now, but up until this point, there hadn’t been any indication they were working together.





Their song releases this Friday at the usual 12am EST, meaning folks on the west coast will be able to hear it a little earlier on Thursday. No telling what the song sounds like yet — though it was teased with a video on socials, there’s no audio, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Pre-save the track via the link in the tweet below.

Photo via Rukes.com