It’s the end of an era as Amoeba Music has shut its doors indefinitely…





The signature Hollywood location at 6400 Sunset Blvd will not reopen after California’s “safer at home” order is lifted. However, Amoeba has plans to relocate to 6200 Hollywood Blvd, which was decided long before the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Amoeba’s official statement reads:

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that the massive impact from COVID-19 has forced Amoeba Hollywood to remain closed until we can hopefully move to our new location this fall.

We are devastated. We know you are too. We never envisioned not being able to give the store the send-off it deserves, to give you all a chance to say goodbye. But we are facing too many mitigating circumstances.

If you want to help out, there’s a GoFundMe page set up to support the business and its dedicated staff. So far, $224,538 of the $400,000 goal has been raised.

Read the full statement via Amoeba’s website.

Amoeba Music Says Goodbye

H/T: Resident Advisor | Photo by Richard DeAratanha