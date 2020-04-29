Last weekend, the Room Service Music Festival brought back the festival experience to quarantined music lovers around the globe, streaming exclusively on official YouTube channels Trap Nation & Chill Nation.





The event raised over $135,000 for Sweet Relief and Feeding America benefiting those affected by COVID-19, with 2.5 million total views and 103 years of content (54,136,800 minutes) watched. Fans can still contribute through donations and merchandise here.

“This was our second festival and the numbers are staggering when combined with Digital Mirage (with Proximity and Brownies and Lemonade) reaching more than 6 million views and raising more than $430k for charity. It was only possible with the support of every artist (who played for free) and our production and marketing partners at Cut+Sew, along with our sponsors covering the costs,” Creighton Burke, President of The Nations said. “We are just getting started.”

Digital Mirage set itself apart from other dance music live streams over the weekend with a special guest host, Andy King of infamous Fyre fame.

“What an incredible honor it was to host the biggest virtual festival we’ve ever seen,” Andy said of Room Service. “For 3 days, we came closer together as a community, danced our faces off, and donated with our hearts. I’m blown away by the millions who tuned in and the money we raised together. Perhaps the best part? There were enough toilets and water for everybody. I think virtual festivals will be my new jam!”

Expect more from The Nations, Proximity, and Brownies & Lemonade in the future!