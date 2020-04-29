Idris Elba‘s Netflix sitcom may be a one and done deal.





Reports say Turn Up Charlie will not be renewed for a second season.

The show has mixed reviews, rated 7.1/10 on IMDB and 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is much higher at 90%. Nonetheless, the real-life DJ/producer/actor apparently couldn’t win Netflix over.

An inside source reveals, “Idris had hoped to get a second season rolling and was even working on new ideas but he couldn’t get it to work. Netflix and Idris just didn’t see eye to eye on it.”

In Turn Up Charlie Elba plays a has-been DJ trying to revive his career. The show also stars Piper Perabo, JJ Feild, and Frankie Hervey.

Elba recently tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and we’re hoping he bounces back stronger than ever. Whatever his next venture is, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Source: Daily Mirror | Photo via Nick Wall/Netflix