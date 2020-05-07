Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky this Saturday is going to be something really special. Not just for Porter himself, not for all the incredible artists that will be playing, but also because WAVEDASH will be premiering parts of their debut album.





In an emotional post to social media, the trio reveals they were so close to giving up completely. This album has been four years in the making and with help from a few friends, they were able to finish it and prepare to present it live during the festival stream.

The live stream begins at 11 a.m. PST and will be broadcast on the Secret Sky website as well as YouTube, Twitch, and PlayStation via the Littlstar app.

secret sky will be particularly special for us here’s why… pic.twitter.com/Bd5lOJaMp8 — WAVEDASH (@wearewavedash) May 6, 2020

Photo via @donslens