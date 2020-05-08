Marshmello was the first performer to stream inside Fortnite — and now it seems the game is gearing up to release some new Mello-themed cosmetics for Party Royale.





Party Royale is an evolving space in Fortnite meant for players to leave their weapons behind and connect with fellow gamers. The newly launched Party Royale mode allows players to hang with friends and enjoy live entertainment, such as Diplo‘s Major Lazer set that recently went down.

iFireMonkey, a well known Fortnite leaker, has pointed out code that could suggest changes coming to Marshmello-related skins and other game extras. With the Party Royale feature emerging, could this mean the DJ/producer is planning on another Fortnite set? We’ll have to wait and see!

Mello’s massive collaboration with Fortnite and Epic Games came in 2019. The in-game concert drew in 10.7 million users to the popular online battle royale game and set the bar high for virtual shows to come.

Marshmello x Fortnite Update: I was looking more into the files as we saw some Marshmello related stuff was added in v12.50 and I found out multiple different things such the old Weaponskin material for the unreleased Marshmello wrap was updated Also some skin files got updated pic.twitter.com/aSagmCnQie — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 6, 2020

Source: Dexerto | Photo via Epic Games