It’s been about seven months since the last bit of new Zhu we’ve gotten, following his single “Came For The Low” with partywithray. But that changes next week as the enigmatic producer has announced he’s got new music on the way.





In a normal festival season, we’d probably have a video or live clip of the new ID about to drop, but in the absence of live shows, we don’t really have much more to tell you than what the producer himself has posted on Twitter.

What we do know is that it will probably feature Zhu vocals and might become another hit in his vast discography. Stay tuned for more info.

NEW NEW coming next week 🔜🟠 — ZHU (@ZHUmusic) May 7, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com