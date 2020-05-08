When it comes to KLOUD, he’s truly in a league of his own. If you’re not familiar, KLOUD is known for merging timeless electronic sounds with modern production elements; sonically inspired by darker techno/house, electro & analog synthesizers. His sound seems to blend elements of Justice, Oliver, Daft Punk, and Gesaffelstein into something truly unique and iconic.





Now, he’s back with his highly anticipated EP ‘Synthesize’ that’s nothing short of excellent. It is a smash of an EP, led by a haunting title track featuring vocal collective Nevve. The record is a four-song exhibition of gritty electronic music at its finest as “NUMB” and “INSANE” offer seething club cuts while “METAL LUNG” is a compelling, cinematic closer.

KLOUD is a genre-defying artist and continues to prove so with his music and this spectacular EP. Stream his ‘Synthesize’ EP below!