Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky festival goes down tomorrow and there’s so much to look forward to. San Holo, G Jones, Jai Wolf, Madeon, not to mention Porter Robinson himself, will all be performing eclectic sets. Porter just shared the set times, and there’s actually one more surprise in store that we didn’t see coming.





The festival will begin with an opening set from DJ Potaro, the festival’s cute mascot, which is actually going to be a 30-minute 2010-style electro house set from Porter. How long has it been since we’ve heard him drop a Spitfire-era set? Longer than I care to admit.

Fans will be treated to an array of music spanning over 14+ hours on this all-day livestream event broadcasted via Porter’s custom-designed digital auditorium, YouTube, Twitch, and Playstation via the Littlstar App. The auditorium will open 30 minutes prior to the festival at 11am PDT on May 9th at secretskyfest.com.