deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis threw down epic sets in Fortnite‘s Party Royale mode last night — and today, we get to relive it!





First up, Dillon Francis slayed the decks with some of his greatest originals and collaborations, “Bun Up The Dance” with Skrillex, “Get Low” with DJ Snake, and much more. Steve Aoki followed him up with massive mashups and festival edits fit for the main stage, complete with “1-2-3 jumps!” and cuts from his massive Neon Future IV release.

To top off the night, deadmau5 pulled out some classics and rarities just for the occasion, including “Hi Friend,”The Reward Is Cheese,” and his more recent “Monophobia.” Plus, remixes from Dillon Francis and Cobra Effect — but the real kickers, “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” and “Moar Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” came out to play.

Party Royale is an evolving space in Fortnite’s virtual space meant for players to leave their weapons behind and connect with fellow gamers. The newly launched Party Royale mode allows players to hang with friends and enjoy live entertainment, such as this exclusive set from deadmau5.

Watch here!

deadmau5 – Fortnite Party Royale set

Photo via Virisa Young for Insomniac Events