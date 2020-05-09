It’s been almost a full day of streams, but the moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Porter Robinson is live now on Secret Sky for what will likely be his only set of 2020. With festivals all but decimated due to COVID-19, and Porter regularly keeping a pretty tight tour schedule even before the pandemic, it seems reasonable. The only other time he might stream live is when his sophomore album, Nurture, is released.





But for now, following a stellar set from Madeon, Porter Robsinon is now live. Without seeing his stream first, it’s likely to be a new blend of Worlds and Nurture and “Shelter” material, probably with some even newer live edits thrown in for good measure.

No matter what goes down, it will likely be intensely memorable and a lot of fun. Check out Porter’s set below.