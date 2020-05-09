GRiZ is back with another hard-hitting, genre-bending installment of Bangers!





Bangers[5].Zip is a testament to GRiZ’s distinct sound design and effortless ability to create certified bass anthems. The EP boasts 3 brand new tracks and special appearances from Live Band members ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier.

Eclectic production shines throughout the EP, building from the jump with heavy dubstep heater “The Baddest” to the feel-good, vocal-driven “My Friends And I Pt. 3” and the wobbly, synth-stabbing “Spaceship Ride,” which fervently asks — “Won’t you take me to space?”

Each of these tracks have become staples in the producer’s high-energy live shows and instant fan favorites — but when it’s GRiZ we’re dealing with, every track feels like a fan favorite. Even with the world on lockdown, GRiZ is making the most of our current situation, bringing live shows to our living rooms at every opportunity.

Get down to Bangers[5].Zip here and get ready for more! We don’t expect GRiZ is letting up anytime soon.

GRiZ – Bangers[5].Zip

Photo via Jason Siegel