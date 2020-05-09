Today, Gryffin will be premiering his full-length concert film, “Gryffin: Gravity Live from The Shrine” on YouTube. This will be the first time he has posted a full LIVE set since the beginning of his project.





The film features Gryffin and his band playing all of his hits like “All You Need To Know,” “Tie Me Down,” “Feel Good,” and “Body Back” as well as fan favorites and his beloved live edits. Shot across two SOLD OUT nights at The Shrine in Los Angeles at the start of his Gravity II Tour in the fall of 2019, the film will place Gryffin’s innovative show on a global pedestal and allow fans to gather to watch the show.

Gryffin has other special surprises in store

Photo courtesy of Coachella