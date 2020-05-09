It’s another weekend of stacked lineups and Global Dance Digital Festival is doing it up right!





For the next two days, some of the hottest DJ/producers will take the stage from isolation to help raise money for charity. 100% of the donations will go to DirectRelief to aid in the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Live sets from Big Gigantic, Sullivan King, Dr. Fresch, Wuki, Doctor P, Funtcase, Crankdat, Quix, Tynan, Bijou, WENZDAY, Dack Janiels, Com3t, Swarm, Nostalgix and so many more await — so start exploring the full lineup below. The Saturday/Sunday streams kick off at 11 am PST with Motoko b2b Paws and you won’t want to miss a beat!

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. Learn more here

Global Dance Festival, originally planned for July 10th & 11th in Denver, Colorado, won’t be happening as planned — but at least we can rage together from home for a great cause. See you in the chat!

Global Dance Digital Festival

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via Speedfest