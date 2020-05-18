This past weekend, 42 artists went live on Insomniac’s main YouTube channel for the first ever EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon. Since the real festival, originally scheduled for this past weekend, was postponed until October due to COVID-19, this was truly the next best thing.





With two unique stages, Flower and Tunnel, built by Insomniac, and other DJs like ZHU submitting their own unique visual content, the festival was a smash hit, reaching nearly 110,000 simultaneous viewers on YouTube alone at some points.

While DJs and Insomniac themselves are likely to upload the high quality videos and recordings of their sets over the next days or weeks, @DerekD2 on SoundCloud has uploaded every single set for replay right now.

Check it out below — relive your favorites, discover new sets, enjoy ones you missed, and more!

Photo by aLIVE Coverage for Insomniac