Following a report from an inside source earlier this week that EDC Las Vegas would be moved to October, Insomniac has officially confirmed the report today. The 2020 edition of EDC Las Vegas is now scheduled to take place October 2-4, 2020 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Camp EDC kicking things off on October 1. Insomniac Founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, took to Instagram today to announce the postponement of the festival’s landmark 10th year in Las Vegas:





“You, the Headliners, are the heart and soul of EDC. Without you Insomniac wouldn’t exist. Thank you for being patient and supporting us while we’ve worked through this to make the best decision.

EDC Las Vegas 2020 will take place October 2nd to the 4th, with Camp EDC kicking things off Thursday, October 1st.

3 DAYS OF SUPER BLOOMING BEATS

FUNKDAFIED FREAKS &

FULL-SIZE CARNIVAL RIDES.

Nothing changes but the date.

The team and I took every single factor into consideration: weather, hotel rates, talent availability, coordination with the Speedway and local officials, and most importantly, a date that would give us enough time for things to get back to normal so we can all come back stronger than ever.

For those who can’t make the new date, you will certainly be missed. For refund information, go to: edclasvegas.com/support

Stay strong, stay safe, stays positive, and we’ll see you all Under the Electric Sky!

– Pasquale”

All ticket purchases made for the original festival dates in May will be honored in October, while refunds will be offered for those unable to attend in the fall.

Photo via Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events