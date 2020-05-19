As major ticketing companies and agencies in music struggle with a complete lack of live events for the foreseeable future, Variety has exclusively reported that Joel Zimmerman (different Joel), WME’s former Global Head of Electronic Music, has exited the company.





Zimmerman was responsible agent for a roster that included the Weeknd, Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Kygo, Murda Beatz, and Steve Aoki. In March, Stephanie LaFera stepped in to head the department.

LaFera comes well equipped for the job, as a longtime manager and founder of Little Empire Music.

“The team at WME is already so well rounded, and I’m looking forward to building out the division further,” LaFera told Billboard Dance in March. “As someone who has worked with WME for over a decade on the management side, I have a strong understanding of the company’s philosophy on artist representation, plus the power of WME’s global footprint within all aspects of the entertainment industry. I’m looking forward to harnessing those strengths to help artists continue to grow even further in the genre.”

“Over the course of my career I’ve worked in every genre of electronic music, from Drum & Bass to Techno and everything in between,” said LaFera, “and I know I’ll bring a fresh perspective to this fantastic group of people who are as passionate about Electronic music as I am.”

According to Variety as well as a variety of other rumors swirling around the industry, WME has been preparing to downsize and is in the process of implementing a significant number of layoffs of agents and other staff.

Hopefully, live events return soon enough that some people’s livelihoods aren’t even more permanently damaged.

via Variety