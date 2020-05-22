Today, WHIPPED CREAM hits us with a variety of remixes for her hip hop leaned production “I Do The Most” featuring Lil Keed.





Leading the way is one of g-house’s finest, BIJOU, who transforms the extra thick beat into his own with a pounding four on the floor groove, driving bassline and energetic synth work. Suddenly, “I Do The Most” takes on an entirely different feel and the remixes only power on from there.

Knock2, Pixel Terror, JACKNIFE, longstoryshort, Lucchii, and Savage Kids all put their spin on “I Do The Most,” some trap infused and others on the house side. The track sits at the perfect BPM to go either way, and we’re loving what they all came up with!

Listen below and find your favorite “I Do The Most” flavor.

WHIPPED CREAM – I Do The Most (Remixes)

Stream/DL: bigbeat.lnk.to/IDTMrmxID