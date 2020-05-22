Louis The Child just dropped their latest single with Vera Blue earlier this week, and with it, revealed the release date and tracklist for their debut album, Here For Now.





Louis The Child says about the track, “The beat for this song had been sitting on our computers for about a year before we wrote to it. It reminded us a lot of the synth-pop music that was coming out in the early 2010s from people like CHVRCHES, The Naked And Famous, Passion Pit, etc. (Martin from CHVRCHES actually helped write the lyrics with us, which was a really cool experience). Vera Blue absolutely crushed it on the vocals, those harmonies in the bridge get us every time. We hope this song brings some life and happiness to you in these times.”

Along with previously released singles that include collaborators like Drew Love, Naomi Wild & Couros, Foster The People, and Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler, we’re also getting new songs with EARTHGANG, Duckwrth, and Bob Moses. The full album is 14 tracks and is out June 12.

Click HERE to pre-order Here For Now.

Tracklist:

1. Scooter’s Debut (Intro)

2. Big Love (with EARTHGANG)

3. Bittersweet

4. Little Things (with Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler)

5. We All Have Dreams (with K.Flay)

6. Nobody Like You (with Vera Blue)

7. Don’t Mind

8. Every Color (with Foster the People)

9. Get Together (with Duckwrth)

10. What a World (with Bob Moses)

11. La La La (Everything’s Okay)

12. Free (with Drew Love)

13. We Are Here for Now

14. Fade Away

