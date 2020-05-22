A lot of DJs have taken their time in quarantine to come up with creative new ways to stream to fans. Whether it’s new camera angles, unique presentations, or something else, innovation is the name of the game right now. We’re not sure if this is the best use of their time, but Carnage and Diplo and taking live streaming to the next astral plane.





“So @diplo & I…. are gonna take 7 grams of mushrooms & 3 tabs of acid tonight and livestream our set…either gonna be the worst idea… or the best… tune and watch”

It’s not clear if they mean each or total… but either way, that’s a lot of psychedelics. Tune in live at 10pm PDT to see how it all goes down.