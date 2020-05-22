HARD Summer Music Festival is the latest event to cancel in 2020, but organizers are doing their best to ensure a very special 2021 edition for hopeful attendees.





HARD opens up in the statement below:

To all our fans – Thank you for your support during these past few months. Though the world is moving in a more positive direction we want to have HARD Summer as soon as it’s safe to do so and right now it’s too soon for us to be able to gather at HARD Summer this year.

To sweeten up the deal, HARD is upgrading all ticketholders to VIP status “as a free thank you for being so supportive.” Those who have GA tickets will automatically be upgraded to VIP, and those who have VIP tickets will get a complimentary VIP pass to bring a friend along.

Refund requests will also be accepted, making HARD Summer’s refund/upgrade policy by far the best system we’ve seen thus far.

So, next summer is the move. We look forward to attending in 2021!

HARD Summer Music Festival’s Statement

Photo via Doug Van Sant / Alive Coverage for Insomniac Events