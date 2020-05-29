NGHTMRE, Subtronics, & Boogie T have teamed up for a collaboration of nuclear proportions, putting out their new song “Nuclear Bass Face” today. As we wrote when the trio previewed the song earlier this week, it has a little bit of everyone in it.





“Boogie T’s quasi-reggae style vocal and build, with Subtronics’ out of this world bass design and NGHTMRE’s hard hitting production all roll up into one brilliant package on this one.”

This will no doubt be a crowd favorite at festivals and shows once we get back to doing that sort of thing. Check out the new track below!

Photos via Rukes.com