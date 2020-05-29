RIOT released their debut album Dogma Resistance late last year, and have taken the time since to take a break from releases. Of course, the global pandemic changed a lot of release strategies for many artists, but the duo finally dropped their first single of 2020 and it’s a doozy.





“Jackknife” is exactly what we’ve come to expect from RIOT. Over the course of nearly five minutes, much like “Overkill,” the song goes through a series of sounds and styles. First it hits the basic dubstep style and then it gets a bit more complex, then bringing in a heavier rock sound with blistering guitars and drums. The next drop incorporates everything together with a higher tempo and fully incites a RIOT.

Check out the new single below, out now on Welcome Records.