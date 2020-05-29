Lost Lands‘ new live stream series Couch Lands is sure to hit different, because Excision has taken stage production to a whole new level! The teaser below just shook our entire existence…





This weekend, ATLiens, Boogie T, Calcium, Doctor P, Funtcase, Ghastly, G-Rex, LEV3L, PhaseOne, Riot Ten, Stuca, Tisoki and Ubur are set to take the brand new stage, which is prehistoric in aesthetic but hip to the streaming age upon us.

After a very successful virtual Lost Lands run, Excision shared: It was truly special to see everyone come together for Couch Lands this weekend! Props to all the artists and fans for giving us your energy and helping us get through these tough times. Thank you to all of you who have shown us love, we can’t wait to be back out there with you.

Episode 1 of Couch Lands is sure to set a new precedent for live stream events to come. Whatever you’re doing tomorrow night, clear your schedule immediately and report to the couch.

Follow Lost Lands on Twitch here to see the action go down live.

Couch Lands Episode 1 Teaser

Here’s a sneak peek of Couch Lands! See you Saturday 🙂https://t.co/Sjo3W9BrVV pic.twitter.com/9ySeFpok1A — Excision (@Excision) May 28, 2020

Here are just some of the reactions…

god fuckin damn dude — NUCLEAR BASS FACE OUT NOW (@Subtronics) May 29, 2020

WAAAAAAAT — SWARM (@houseofSWARM) May 29, 2020

awesome production — TISOKI (@tisoki) May 29, 2020

Oh I’m sorry WHAT — Sully (@SullivanKing) May 29, 2020

You and the entire @lost_lands team did an amazing job! — ATLiens (@ATLiensOfficial) May 29, 2020

Omg — YOOKiE SUCKS (@yookiemusic) May 29, 2020

Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands