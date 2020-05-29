Countless festivals are unable to take place this year as planned due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, one Amsterdam event has found a unique workaround.





The very first No Art Hotel experience is going down next month, featuring an entire lineup of music and art yet to be announced. Guests will remained socially distanced during the experience as they explore parts of the hotel in shifts.

Here’s how it works — rent a hotel room for a night at Sir Adam, party in your room, have dinner in one of the exclusive locations in the tower, and enjoy 24 hours of music and art in one of the most iconic buildings Amsterdam has to offer. An ongoing live stream hosted at A’Dam Toren will link to every room.

Of course, there are rules and safety guidelines outlined by the event:

Groups & Timeframes

– 120 capacity in the hotel

– 4 groups of 30 guests

– Early Dinnershow from 17.30-20.30 up to 60 guests

– Late Dinnershow from 21.00-00.00 up to 60 guests

– Check-in timetable will follow soon

RIVM Rules

– 1,5 meter distance if you’re not from the same household

– No more than 2 guests per lift

– No groups larger than 30 per location

– Temperature check at arrival

– When you have a cold, stay at home

– You are not allowed to switch rooms during this event

See packages here.