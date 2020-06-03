Baauer was set to drop his forthcoming sophomore album PLANET’S MAD this Friday, June 5th — but in light of recent events, he’s pushing back the release indefinitely.





“I don’t wanna promote an album rn,” he explains in the post below. “Pushing till idk when.”

With everything that’s going on in our world, the album’s title almost seems like unbeknownst foreshadowing from the DJ/producer. Civil, political, environmental and health concerns plague the planet at this time — and right now, Baauer stands with those fighting against racial injustice.

“Justice for George Floyd. Black Lives Matter. Defund Disarm Demilitarize.”

From what we’ve heard, PLANET’S MAD is an evocative sonic and visual experience — which so far includes the title track, as well as “AETHER,” “YEHOO,” and “REACHUPDONTSTOP.”

Photo via Teddy Fitzhugh