EDC Las Vegas couldn’t happen as planned in May — but we’re still daydreaming of an Electric Sky. The iconic music festival is set to go down in October and this colorful sneak peek has us incredibly hyped!





Curating a special experience like EDC Las Vegas comes down to the details. Below, Insomniac Founder Pasquale Rotella shares part of the kineticZEN stage and it really puts the production into perspective.

Another sneak peek of our #kineticZEN stage for @edc_lasvegas. *human provided for scale. I can’t wait to share the entirety of this stage with you. Again, this is only one little piece of the kinetic Field. We are still building, creating & planning for October. Til then – Stay Safe, Stay Positive & We will see you Under the Electric Sky! (via @pasqualerotella)

More importantly, during this time Insomniac is calling for action — click here for ways you can support Justice for George Floyd.

Photo via The Holy Mountain for Insomniac