It’s easy to forget during times of civil unrest and protests across the country that we’re still under quarantine during a pandemic. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida announced the state’s move into Phase 2 of his three-step plan to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Under Phase 2, bars will be able to open at 50% capacity indoors, and at full capacity outside with proper social distancing of 6 feet between tables. The reopenings also include businesses such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls at 50% capacity, with necessary social-distancing restrictions.

The changes go into effect Friday but importantly don’t apply to the three hardest-hit counties in the state: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach in South Florida.

The governor acknowledged, however, that coronavirus is still a threat.

“The virus isn’t gone,” he said at a news conference at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk.

The announcement comes five days after mass protests began around the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. It also comes amid curfews implemented in cities across the country, though they differ in precise time. It also takes longer than 5 days for someone to be cleared of COVID-19 after self-quarantining, which many protesters have not done.

Opening up the state now after days of mass gatherings during protests could be seen as a very dangerous decision.

Photography by Juliana Bernstein / Get Tiny Photography