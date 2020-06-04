The mother of all online music festivals is coming soon — Tomorrowland: Around the World.





Following a countdown on the festival’s official website, Tomorrowland announces a new chapter:

Prepare for a spectacular two-day digital music festival experience on a new location, bringing together the planet’s biggest names in electronic dance music on multiple stages and the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects. Tickets will go on sale on June 18th.

The People of Tomorrow will be reunited on July 25th & 26th and the first chapter in The Reflection of Love will be written. Although this can’t replace the electric currents we feel in a crowd of thousands, coming together online is the next best thing. The festival will feature plenty of signature Tomorrowland stages – 8 different stages in total – including Atmosphere, Core, Freedom Stage, and Elixir, joined by 3 new stages, which have been specially created and designed by the creative team and 3D artists behind Tomorrowland.

Michiel Beers, co-founder of Tomorrowland: “Tomorrowland Around the World is the result of a gigantic team effort of hundreds of people who are working around the clock to create a never-before-seen interactive entertainment experience. Since we started this project and all ideas came together, we immediately felt an enormous energy and lots of positivity from everybody involved. For us it’s a bit re-inventing the festival experience, but we truly believe that we can bring the spirit of Tomorrowland and entertainment at the highest level to people and homes around the globe. We hope that hundreds of thousands of people will unite in a responsible way and that small Tomorrowland gatherings at people’s homes – from Canada to Australia, from Japan to Brazil and everywhere in between – will be organised. Especially during the weekend where normally Tomorrowland Belgium would take place, we really have the power to unite the world.”

Around the World’s lineup and schedule to follow. Tickets go on sale June 18th — a one-day ticket costs €12.50,

weekend ticket costs €20.00 and includes a week of video-on-demand content to relive the entire experience. It was not disclosed where the money would be going. Tomorrowland has still not offered refunds on its 2020 festival.

Watch the trailer below and get ready!

Tomorrowland: Around the World

Photo via Tomorrowland