The Weeknd Donates $500,000 To Various Black Charities In Fight for Racial Justice

In the fight for racial justice, The Weeknd has split $500,000 in donations between notable nonprofit organizations — and called out some major music players in the process.





Days ago, The Weeknd broke down his donations for Black Lives Matter Global Network, Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp and National Bail Out — all of which need support more than ever.

Along with screenshots, he shared:

keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount. #blacklivesmatter

The Weeknd encouraged music’s biggest money makers to do the same:

To my fellow respected industry partners and execs – no one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services,” he wrote alongside a graphic features the logos of Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music, Spotify and Apple Music.

Donate here.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Life Is Beautiful