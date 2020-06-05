Protests over George Floyd’s death, and the death of Bryona Taylor, Sean Monterrosa, Justin Howell, and the hundreds of other black Americans and immigrants at the hands of the police are now heading into their second week. This past Tuesday, the music industry paused and put out no content in solidarity with the movement. But the actions of a single day don’t end racism, and the fight continues.





Carnage has postponed his Road Rave in Orlando, originally scheduled for tomorrow, in solidarity with the protests.

As you know our country is going through some very tough times right now and out of respect for this powerful movement for equality we are postponing the Road Rave in Orlando, FL to June 20th. It would not be right to take attention away from this movement. We need to stand united against racism and police brutality in this country.

According to Disco Donnie who are helping to promote the event, tickets will transfer to the June 20th event automatically at point of purchase. No further action is required. If you feel the need to request a refund, you can send an email to [email protected]

We are moving Road Rave Orlando to June 20th Posted by Carnage on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com