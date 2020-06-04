The music industry took a stand yesterday on social media for #BlackoutTuesday — a pause from music releases and promotion to redirect focus on the injustice happening here in our country.
The blackout wasn’t about remaining silent or simply posting a black square. It was about spreading awareness and taking action. And for Eric Prydz, that meant donating to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
His generous $10,000 donation goes directly toward the NAACP mission — to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
“I stand with you,” Prydz wrote. “Help out anyway you can. #BlackLivesMatter”
Donate to the NAACP here.
I stand with you.❤️
Help out anyway you can.#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Thozwm0BaX pic.twitter.com/TEztCe6Ebf
— Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) June 1, 2020
Photo via Rukes.com