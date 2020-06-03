As #BlackoutTuesday went into full effect yesterday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, K-pop fans joined together to fight against white-supremacist groups that advocate #WhiteLivesMatter (which, for obvious reasons, shouldn’t even be a thing).





Still today, anti-racist messages and K-pop videos have overwhelmingly taken over the hashtag, thus diluting any actual racist messages that may have came through otherwise. This not only shows the power of K-pop and the power of music — it demonstrates the power of the people when we join together to fight against injustice. Just a small online victory, but a victory nonetheless.

Meanwhile, some #BlackoutTuesday posts actually had an adverse effect on the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag yesterday, as black squares clogged important information going out on the feed. As the day went on, this problem resolved for the most part as social media users caught on to what was happening and adjusted.

K-pop fans for the win — and, from the looks of it, they aren’t letting up anytime soon.

Check out just some of the tweets below.

TWITTER CATEGORISING #WhiteLivesMatter AS "KPOP" IS BY FAR THE FUNNIEST THING I'VE EVER SEEN 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1ct0YEuSS9 — 𝑺⁷ ᴮᴸᴹ ✊🏾✊🏿 (@gcfslibrary) June 3, 2020

#WhiteLivesMatter ya bold of you racist assholes to assume we’re going to let you trend shit

pic.twitter.com/xfLROeXiGC — 𝒥𝑜⁷🌿 (@Moonrosecafejo) June 3, 2020

#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SHIT OUT OF EVERYONE, THEN I SAW THAT K-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE# DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I'D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING K-POP FANCAM 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lb3Vpob0Wa — Benjamin 🇬🇭♉ (@YourMas78551251) June 3, 2020

racists coming on twt to see #WhiteLivesMatter trending and then being bombarded with a bunch of kpop fancams pic.twitter.com/kAqZ98gP0K — mont ❄ #BLM #ACAB (@saerodynamic_) June 3, 2020

Yea… I'm living for this shit. I'm dying of laughter knowing that for all the racists, the k-pop fans are on your ass #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/2GnANFO2Eb — paulleewhirl (@PaulLeeWhirl) June 3, 2020

#WhiteLivesMatter say that again and I’ll release queen Jennie on your ass pic.twitter.com/mXkHqWtunF — Rosé can sing youre all just mean (@RoseYourevalid) June 3, 2020

