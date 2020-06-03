Minorities and BIPOC, though they are responsible for creating the culture we now enjoy, are sadly pushed to the sidelines on lineups.





We recognize we need to do more work to lift up, highlight, and book BIPOC artists. Now, when we’re focusing so much on the contributions of these individuals to our culture, and forever after these protests are over, we recognize them.

Here are just a few artists you can stream right now to help during this time. This is not an exhaustive list, and, more importantly, streaming should not be the only thing you do to help, but it can help.

Black Lives Matter.

Moore Kismet

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chee

SayMyName

Thieves

12th Planet

omniboi

Black Coffee

Kaleena Zanders

Uniiqu3

Lunice

Troyboi

DJ Sliink

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Felix Da Housecat

Stooki Sound

Green Velvet

Honey Dijon

Juan Atkins

Derrick May

Kevin Saunderson

Frankie Knuckles

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PLACES TO DONATE:

Minnesota Freedom Fund

George Floyd Memorial Fund

I Run With Maud

Black Visions Collective

Reclaim the Block

Campaign Zero

Communities United Against Police Brutality

Black Lives Matter

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

American Civil Liberties Union

SIGN A PETITION:

Justice for George Floyd on change.org

From the petition page: “We are trying to reach the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately.”

#JusticeforFloyd on act.colorofchange.org

From the petition letter: “I am outraged and disturbed by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officers. For seven minutes, George Floyd and bystanders cried out and pleaded for his life as your officers choked him to death in broad daylight. This is an act of police violence committed on an innocent, unarmed Black man. No one deserves what happened to George. And it’s up to you to grant justice. I’m calling on you, the Mayor, to 1) block their pensions and 2) ban them from becoming police officers ever again. And County Attorney Freeman and Attorney General Ellison must immediately charge ALL four officers with murder. We’re counting on you to secure justice for his family.“

CONTACT STATE AND LOCAL LEADERS:

Reach out to representatives to demand justice and accountability. Find contact information at the links below:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Minneapolis District Attorney Mike Freeman

Donation/outreach information via Slam Online | Photo via Rukes.com