Minorities and BIPOC, though they are responsible for creating the culture we now enjoy, are sadly pushed to the sidelines on lineups.
We recognize we need to do more work to lift up, highlight, and book BIPOC artists. Now, when we’re focusing so much on the contributions of these individuals to our culture, and forever after these protests are over, we recognize them.
Here are just a few artists you can stream right now to help during this time. This is not an exhaustive list, and, more importantly, streaming should not be the only thing you do to help, but it can help.
Black Lives Matter.
Moore Kismet
Chee
SayMyName
Thieves
12th Planet
omniboi
Black Coffee
Kaleena Zanders
Uniiqu3
Lunice
Troyboi
DJ Sliink
Felix Da Housecat
Stooki Sound
Green Velvet
Honey Dijon
Juan Atkins
Derrick May
Kevin Saunderson
Frankie Knuckles
PLACES TO DONATE:
Communities United Against Police Brutality
American Civil Liberties Union
SIGN A PETITION:
Justice for George Floyd on change.org
From the petition page: “We are trying to reach the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately.”
#JusticeforFloyd on act.colorofchange.org
From the petition letter: “I am outraged and disturbed by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officers. For seven minutes, George Floyd and bystanders cried out and pleaded for his life as your officers choked him to death in broad daylight. This is an act of police violence committed on an innocent, unarmed Black man. No one deserves what happened to George. And it’s up to you to grant justice. I’m calling on you, the Mayor, to 1) block their pensions and 2) ban them from becoming police officers ever again. And County Attorney Freeman and Attorney General Ellison must immediately charge ALL four officers with murder. We’re counting on you to secure justice for his family.“
CONTACT STATE AND LOCAL LEADERS:
Reach out to representatives to demand justice and accountability. Find contact information at the links below:
Minneapolis District Attorney Mike Freeman
Donation/outreach information via Slam Online | Photo via Rukes.com