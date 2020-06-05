Kanye West has remained uncharacteristically silent amid the Black Lives Matter movement, but actions speak louder than words…





West has reportedly donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor for legal fees amid the ongoing police brutality protests. He has also set up a college savings fund for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd.

In addition, West has reportedly donated to various black-owned businesses in his hometown, Chicago

Not only did West open his pockets, he took to the streets. He walked alongside other protesters for the South Side march as students and activists called for Chicago Public Schools to end its contract with the city’s police department.

West has been criticized in the past for supporting President Donald Trump and wearing a MAGA hat, which he ditched for a mask during the march on Thursday.

Community activist Ja’Mal Green explained to Politico, “This is different. This is an issue he dealt with growing up in the neighborhood. It’s not a political issue. It’s a personal issue.”

“He just wanted to be in the crowd. It was important to him to be part of the George Floyd protest.”

Sources: Forbes, Politico | Screenshot via @theshaderoom @kendragmedia