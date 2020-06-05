Black artists including N.W.A, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé are seeing spikes in streams during the ongoing police brutality protests. In addition, songs by Public Enemy, D’Angelo, Killer Mike, and Childish Gambino are racking up streams as the Black Lives Matter movement continues.





As we all know, music is powerful. Although these anthems have called for change since the day they dropped, they’re making a resurgence during this critical time. Since the death of George Floyd, these are the songs that have soared by artist, title, and streaming increase.

Kendrick Lamar – “Alright” (up 71%)

Beyonce – “Freedom” (up 79%)

Killer Mike – “Don’t Die” (up 542%)

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” (up 149%)

D’Angelo & The Vanguard – “The Charade” (up 122%)

Public Enemy – “Fight the Power” (up 89%)

N.W.A – “Fuck Tha Police” (up 272%)

H/T: Consequence of Sound | Photo via Katie Crampton (WMUK) / Wikimedia Commons