Buy Music From These Artists/Labels on Bandcamp Today to Support Racial Justice

Bandcamp is waiving its share of sales once again to support artists affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





In turn, a long list of labels and artists have prepared special releases for today, June 5th. Many are donating their shares to organizations that fight for racial justice and change — see the full breakdown here.

On Friday, June 19th, Bandcamp plans to donate 100% of its share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to support their work. More info on that here.

Bandcamp says in a statement:

The current moment is part of a long-standing, widespread, and entrenched system of structural oppression of people of color, and real progress requires a sustained and sincere commitment to political, social, and economic racial justice and change.

Support your favorite artists today.