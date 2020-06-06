Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group have all announced major donations to fight for social justice and racial equality.





Recording artist The Weeknd recently donated $500,000 to various related causes and called on the big three record labels, as well as Spotify and Apple Music to make their own donations.

Along with the announcement of a $100 million fund supporting social justice and racial equality, WMG’s CEO Steve Cooper said:

This fund will support the extraordinary, dedicated organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against racism and injustice, and that help those in need across the music industry. Our advisory panel, which will draw from a diverse cross-section of people from our team and the wider community, will help us be very thoughtful and accountable in how we make an impact. We’re determined to contribute, on a sustained long-term basis, to the effort to bring about real change.

Sony Music Group also donated $100 million and Chairman Rob Stringer provided a statement:

Racial injustice is a global issue that affects our artists, songwriters, our people and of course society at large. We stand against discrimination everywhere and we will take action accordingly with our community fully involved in effectively using these funds.

Universal announced a $25 million donation and task force:

Task Force for Meaningful Change (TFMC) was created as a driving force for the ongoing fight for equality, justice and inclusion. We are charged with reviewing the company’s commitment to addressing and promoting tolerance, equality, and elimination of bias, within UMG, the music community and the world at large. It is our mission to identify the gaps and deficiencies and to strengthen UMG’s plan with new initiatives.

Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and more are also giving back — here’s how.

Links to donate:

#JusticeforFloyd

Black Lives Matter

Black Visions Collective (BLVC)

NAACP

Reclaim the Block

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Minnesota Freedom Fund



