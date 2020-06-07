A mega collab between Raye x David Guetta x Hailee Steinfeld has been all but confirmed.





The “Secrets” singer recently shared a screenshot from a Zoom call, which included all three artists, plus songwriter JinJin and Warner Music Group‘s Director of Global A&R, Alexander Soifer. With all these moving parts, we can’t help but suspect a collaboration in the works.

The Official Big Top 40‘s Will Manning had the same suspicion and brought up the screenshot during a radio interview. Raye didn’t give away too much — but she certainly didn’t deny a collaboration between these hitmakers.

“We are creating some good vibes, for sure,” she said.

See the screenshot and watch below.

Raye x David Guetta x Hailee Steinfeld

Source: Big Top 40 | Photo via Rukes.com