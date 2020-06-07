A mega collab between Raye x David Guetta x Hailee Steinfeld has been all but confirmed.
The “Secrets” singer recently shared a screenshot from a Zoom call, which included all three artists, plus songwriter JinJin and Warner Music Group‘s Director of Global A&R, Alexander Soifer. With all these moving parts, we can’t help but suspect a collaboration in the works.
The Official Big Top 40‘s Will Manning had the same suspicion and brought up the screenshot during a radio interview. Raye didn’t give away too much — but she certainly didn’t deny a collaboration between these hitmakers.
“We are creating some good vibes, for sure,” she said.
See the screenshot and watch below.
Raye x David Guetta x Hailee Steinfeld
zoom lol @davidguetta @HaileeSteinfeld @jinjinofficial pic.twitter.com/WV2RGybDoi
— RAYE (@raye) May 20, 2020
What's this about a @raye + @davidguetta + @HaileeSteinfeld song?! 😮
We've got our best/only detective @itswillmanning to investigate… 🕵️ pic.twitter.com/XTfxTllnrJ
— The Official Big Top 40 (@BigTop40) June 7, 2020
Source: Big Top 40 | Photo via Rukes.com