Defqon.1 is getting in on the live stream game with Defqon.1 at Home — an online festival featuring three days of madness!





Q-dance hypes up the online event in the post below: If you can’t come to Defqon.1, Defqon.1 comes to you! From June 26th till June 28th, we’ll be bringing you the ultimate online #defqon1 experience. Three days of madness featuring more than 80 artists. This is Defqon.1 at Home. For more information, head over to our website.

Every key element of Defqon.1 will be featured at Defqon.1 at Home, including The Gathering, all the Colors of Defqon.1, POWER HOUR, The Endshow and The Closing Ceremony — and, for those who like to keep on rocking, The Wasted Lands: Midnight Mayhem.

Although Defqon.1 is unable to happen as planned in 2020, Defqon.1 at Home goes down later this month. RSVP here and check out the teaser below.

Defqon.1 at Home

Photo via Q-Dance