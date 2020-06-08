Home

With the current protests right now fighting against the unfair and often illegal treatment of black people by police, companies, individuals, and brands everywhere are giving their voice to the black community. Except, apparently, Spotify. Over the last five days, many have been tagging Spotify dance music editorial curator Austin Kramer about his silence on black matters.


It began on June 3 when DJ Sliink asked Kramer if we can “get some people of color in those curated Spotify playlist[s].” Dozens more jumped onto the thread and continuously tagged Kramer and… silence.

Days later, Kenny Beats brought more attention to the issue, calling out Kramer for his silence.

The next day, Kramer still hadn’t replied, but “had time to like a ‘its the weekend baby’ tweet yesterday … but still not a single post or repsonse on any social media about Black artists.”

That afternoon, Kramer finally, quietly, added Sliink’s song “Omm” to the Friday Cratediggers playlist. It was a step in the right direction, but still overall silence on the larger issue.

Your EDM has reached out to Kramer for any comment on the situation but has not heard back at time of publishing. Despite a statement from Spotify’s main account saying “now is not the time for silence,” its biggest global head of electronic music, a culture that began with the black community, is silent.