K-pop group BTS and Big Hit Entertainment collectively donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement last week.





In an exclusive reveal to Variety, Big Hit’s big receipt was revealed on Friday along with a message — “we stand together.” Managing director of Black Lives Matter, Kailee Scales, confirmed the pledge and provided a statement:

Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.

The donation followed up #BlackoutTuesday, an online initiative in which the music world stood in unity with the black community. The point being to pause the music business and take action through education, peaceful protest, or by donating.

On that same day, K-pop fans took over the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag to divert attention from racist messages coming through the feed. K-pop fans have continued to flood problematic hashtags throughout this past week, showing their persistent solidarity with the movement.

Source: Variety | Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Dispatch