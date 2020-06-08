Nightclubs are making a comeback — and with social distancing rules put in place “dis-dancing” is now a thing.





Over the weekend, dance music fans went out to Doornroosje in Nijmegen, Netherlands to rave for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. The video below via Reuters, reposted by Daily Mail, shows exactly what it was like at the socially distanced show.

The event featuring DJ Davy Brandts maxed out at 30 guests and was also streamed online. Originally, promoter Jonatan Brand wanted to allow dancing with guests spaced out 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart. However, local authorities required attendees to sit in chairs.

“It’s still very cool,” Brand said. “People are still dancing, although they are on the chair, they’re fist-pumping, they’re moving their bodies, so — it’s great.”

It’s a little weird to see revelers dancing in their seats — but, at this point, we’ll take what we can get.

Watch here!

Nightclub reopens with social distancing rules Clubbing is coming back, now with social distancing rules! Via Reuters Posted by Daily Mail on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Source: Reuters | Photo via Rukes.com