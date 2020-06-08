Lady Gaga just earned her sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with her dance-centric new release Chromatica.





With Bloodpop, Skrillex, Axwell, Madeon, Tchami, Burns, (and with writing credits from) Boys Noize, Sebastian Ingrosso and many more in the mix, Gaga reigns supreme with big dance energy. High-profile features from Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John certainly don’t hurt either.

Lady Gaga also achieved No. 1 status with the A Star Is Born soundtrack with co-star Bradley Cooper, her solo album Joanne, Cheek to Cheek with Tony Bennett, and solo albums Artpop and Born This Way.

After pushing back Chromatica‘s original release date due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gaga canceled the album’s listening party to shed light on the Black Lives Matter movement:

As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today. I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice. Chromatica is it — Despite everything going on in our world, we could all use a reason to dance andis it — listen here

Source: Billboard