Obviously TV networks aren’t airing reality competition shows like Family Feud or Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? right now due to COVID-19. But, a new TBS series is taking advantage of the do-it-from-home mentality with a new show called Celebrity Show-Off.





Celebrities taking part include Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis. Based on a Korean show called My Little Television, and hosted by The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, these contestants have nearly free reign to show off.

Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV says in a statement, “From sharing never-before-seen talents, to performing crazy stunts or even bringing on special guests, the celebs’ shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm — since our cast are all working with the limitations of what they’ve got available at home.”

Here’s how the show will go down. According to Deadline, “In each episode, five stars will compete to create quirky self-shot content that premieres online and the goal is to attract the most online viewers to keep their shows ‘on the air.’ The digital shows will debut on TBS’ YouTube channel on June 24 and will be scored by total views, view duration and engagement. Each week, they will come together in a virtual studio to find out who will remain in the competition. The lowest-performing celebrity will be replaced with a new star and the longer each person stays in the competition, the more money they raise for charity.”

The Masked Singer was the latest competition program to be ported to the US and it saw massive success.

The ten-part series is being produced remotely and will launch on June 23 at 10 PM.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group