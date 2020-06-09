The Avicii Experience is coming in 2021.





An entire tribute museum dedicated to the dance music legend is set to open next year in Avicii aka Tim Bergling‘s hometown of Stockholm, Sweden. The museum will include memorabilia, never-before-seen photos and video — and, best of all, published and unpublished music.

In addition, Avicii Experience will offer an inside look at the master producer’s creative process and the many hit collaborations throughout his career. Plus, previously unreleased material from Avicii’s posthumous album TIM will be made available for the first time, as will early versions of his breakout song “Levels.”

The upcoming Avicii Experience is part of SPACE, a new and unique concept combining gaming, music, and content creation — and the key ingredients of digital culture — all under one roof at Sergels torg in the city center.

A portion of revenues from Avicii Experience will go directly to the Tim Bergling Foundation. Tim’s father Klas Bergling adds, “At SPACE we will carry out activities focusing on youth, with the aim to have an open and inclusive dialogue in regards to mental health.”

Photo: Sean Eriksson